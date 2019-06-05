Concerned resident uses chalk to create crosswalk in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A concerned good Samaritan is being hailed by residents in Roxbury after hand-drawing a crosswalk on a busy road that has been recently repaved.

The stretch of Orchard Park Street near Dubois Street was slated to be re-painted but recent weather has resulted in the project being delayed several times.

And with no markings on a busy street frequented by children, local residents say they’re happy to see someone took it upon themselves to draw in the crosswalk in chalk and even write”STOP” in big letters.

Tarina Harrison said she hopes the temporary fix will make the area safer.

“It’s about time,” she said. “It’s just crazy.”

The city expects contractors will have the newly painted lines completed shortly.

