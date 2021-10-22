BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A concerning video prompted a stay-in-place order at Brockton High School on Friday morning.

The video was brought to the attention of the school administration, who are now conducting an investigation, according to Brockton Public School.

No threat has been made, the school district said.

Students are in their classrooms and instruction is ongoing.

People are told not to call the high school until the stay-in-place order has been lifted.

No additional information was immediately available.

