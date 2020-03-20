Concerns grow amid shortage of protective equipment as MGH treats 8 coronavirus patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Hospital is treating eight people who have tested positive for the coronavirus as a shortage of personal protective equipment prompts worries among medical staff.

MGH Chief Nurse Debra Burke says more than 100 patients at the hospital are suspected of having the potentially deadly virus.

“At least all of the indications are that we have not reached the peak of this disease,” she said.

Of the eight coronavirus patients who are hospitalized at MGH, five of them are in the intensive care unit.

Cole Turno a physician assistant at MGH, says the hospital is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I think we are at the beginning cusp of what we are facing right now,” he said. “We’re probably within eight to 11 days out from our European colleagues, which is where a lot of our efforts are being directed in preparing for that surge.”

A shortage of supplies is a constant worry within the medical field, especially with personal protective equipment like gloves, masks and gowns.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that healthcare workers should use scarves and bandannas as a last resort.

“I am worried and I think the country should be worried,” Burke said. “We need to have more personal protective equipment available to take care of our patients and protect our healthcare workers.”

MGH issued an urgent appeal to construction and 3D printing companies to donate N95 face masks.

Suffolk Construction has since stepped up to assist MGH and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, donating more than 2,000 masks.

Turno urged the public to take this pandemic very seriously and to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

“My concern is that there are still too many people out and about,” he said. “There might be people who aren’t taking it as seriously and I think that’s one thing I want to reinforce.”

Health officials confirmed Thursday that there are 328 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

