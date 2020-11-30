Concerns over possible COVID-19 spike grow as holiday travelers return to Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers are making their way back to Massachusetts following the holiday weekend, leaving health officials worried about the possibility of another spike in coronavirus cases.

Anyone who gathered outside of their household for Thanksgiving is being encouraged to isolate, get tested and monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days.

People who traveled outside of the Massachusetts are also required to quarantine for 14 days, aside from those who visited Hawaii, which is considered a lower-risk state, according to the Bay State’s COVID-19 Travel Order.

“I’m hoping people adhere to the rules, but that hasn’t been the case, so lets just hope,” said Judy Holoway, who is concerned about a possible spike.

People who flew out-of-state say the planes were clean and their flights were rather empty.

“Generally, it was a pretty good travel experience,” Alex Zachos said. “Nothing out of the ordinary. Obviously the airport is less crowded, which is not awful.”

Before the holiday, crowds returned to the airport for the first time in a long time despite health officials urging people to stay home.

The Transportation Security Administration says the number of people screened nationwide the day before Thanksgiving was the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

Long lines formed at testing sites in Chelsea and Revere over the weekend as travelers looked to get tested for COVID-19.

“The more people that get tested, the more we can control this,” Holoway said.

The Mass. Department of Public Health announced 2,914 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday and 2,501 newly confirmed cases on Sunday.

