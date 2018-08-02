Concerns raised after Smith College employee calls police on black student

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An incident in which a Smith College employee who called the police on a suspicious person who turned out to be a black student is raising questions about bias and equity on the campus.

Campus police responded to the call of an unknown person who “seemed to be out of place” in the dining area in use by the college’s summer programs. A responding officer learned the person was a black Smith undergraduate student on break from her on-campus job, Smith College said in a statement.

Officers reportedly found nothing suspicious about the student’s presence.

Smith College says despite this incident, they do not tolerate race- or gender-based discrimination.

“Such behavior can contribute to a climate of fear, hostility and exclusion that has no place in our community,” the college stated.

College officials say they have reached out to the student and plan on conducting an investigation with the employee, human resources, and campus police.

