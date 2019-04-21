HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A concession stand at the Holliston High School football field turned to ash following an early morning fire on Sunday.

Crews responding to the school on Hollis Street extinguished the flames but could not save the stand due to its wooden roof, fire officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that it was an electrical fire.

No injuries have been reported.

