BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at Fenway Park were set to go on strike at noon on Friday as the deadline they set to reach a deal on a new contract expired.

The strike comes ahead of a very busy weekend for the Red Sox.

Members of Unite Here Local 26 said they have been unable to get a fair contract from Aramark, the company that operates concessions at the ballpark at the MGM Music Hall.

Aramark released a statement saying it is disappointed; they said they have been negotiating in good faith and will continue to do so, and that they have contingency plans in place to serve food and drinks in case workers follow through with a work stoppage.

