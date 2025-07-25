BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at Fenway Park went on strike at noon Friday as the deadline they set to reach a deal on a new contract expired.

The strike comes ahead of a very busy weekend for the Red Sox.

Members of Unite Here Local 26 said they have been unable to get a fair contract from Aramark, the company that operates concessions at the ballpark at the MGM Music Hall. Union members are seeking better pay and more.

Aramark reported more $17 billion in revenue last year worldwide; the Fenway workers said they deserve a bigger slice of that pie.

“They have enough money to pay us,” said striking worker Keanu Austin.

The union also wants to block Aramark from using automation to sell beer and soda.

“Automated machines means you don’t have to tip anybody, it means people lose their jobs – people that have been here a long time,” said Dion Breeden, a striking worker who has worked with the company for 16 years.

“The culture of this place is you want a guy in a Boston accent to hand you a Sam Adams,’ said Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo. “Not a robot!”

The union made up a baseball card for one member, Peter Darkens, who has 50 years on the job at Fenway. On the back reads a message: “Support the strike, don’t buy food or drink”.

Aramark released a statement saying it is disappointed; they said they have been negotiating in good faith and will continue to do so, and that they have contingency plans in place to serve food and drinks in case workers follow through with a work stoppage.

