BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at Fenway Park are ending their weekend strike and saying they will be returning to work as contract negotiations continue.

Employees walked off the job on Friday and picketed outside the airport for the three-day weekend series with the Dodgers.

The union is demanding higher wages. Aramark, the parent company that services the ballpark, says it has been negotiating in good faith. If both sides are unable to reach a deal, the union says its workers will return to the picket line.

