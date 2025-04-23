CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Concord-Carlisle High School community is mourning the loss of three promising students.

The three high school seniors were killed in a car crash while on spring break in the Florida panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the teens were in an SUV that collided with a tractor trailer making a U-turn.

The car crossed the highway and ended up in a wooded area.

Maisey O’Donnell is one of the victims. She was a standout member of the diving team.

“Last year she was the only girl in her age group to qualify USA diving nationals and she finaled in the AAU nationals which was the largest diving meet in the world in Fort Lauderdale,” said Joe Chirico, Head Coach of Boston Area Diving.

O’Donnell’s coach remembering her Wednesday morning, saying her legacy is one of kindness.

“She had a lot of accolades but didn’t brag about them, she just worked, she was kind to the kids the younger divers who looked up to her,” said Chirico.

The Concord-Carlisle Regional Schools Superintendent released a statement regarding O’Donnell, saying she “…is in the organ donation program, as her family hopes that it will give meaning to these meaningless tragedies… We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love during what is absolutely heartbreaking.”

