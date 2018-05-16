CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A staff member at Concord-Carlisle High School is off the job following alarming allegations.

Superintendent Laurie Hunter released a statement that read in part, “Last week, high school administrators were made aware of unprofessional conduct by an individual staff member who was placed on leave immediately and an investigation was started.”

Concord police are involved in an investigation into this staff member.

Hunter went on to say that student safety remains the school district’s top priority.

