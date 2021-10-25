CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Concord-Carlisle High School teacher has been placed on paid leave over the alleged use of a racial slur.

The faculty member, who coaches a sports team in another school district, used the slur while addressing student-athletes following a game on Friday night, according to Superintendent of Concord Public Schools and Concord-Carlisle Regional School District Dr. Laurie Hunter.

“We immediately placed the teacher on paid leave pending a complete investigation,” Hunter said in a statement. The Concord-Carlisle School District will not tolerate the use of racial slurs or any other inappropriate language meant to demean individuals or groups. “

The teacher’s name has not been made public.

There were no additional details immediately available.

