Concord kidnapping suspect nabbed in Florida

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - A Bedford man accused of forcing a man to drive him around at knifepoint last week has been arrested in Florida, officials said.

Julian Field, 24, was arrested late Wednesday night on a federal arrest warrant in Key West, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He will be arraigned on a kidnapping charge in federal court in Key West on Friday.

Prosecutors say Field broke into a house in Concord on Feb. 3 and forced a man to drive him to buy drugs in Springfield before taking him to a train station in Connecticut.

