Concord man facing charges in deadly Erving crash

ERVING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Concord man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash in Erving on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-car crash on Route 63 around 6:45 a.m. found 68-year-old Phillip A. Reed, of Hillsdale, New Hampshire, dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for Northwestern District Attorney David E, Sullivan’s office.

Andrej Oljaca is expected to be arraigned Monday in Orange District Court on several charges including motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Erving Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.

