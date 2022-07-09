CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man found guilty of starting a fire in 2005 in New Hampshire that left an 84-year-old man dead was sentenced to 40 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison on Friday.

Richard Ellison, 49, of Concord, had been found guilty of second degree murder this spring for recklessly causing the death of Robert McMillan on Dec. 9, 2005 by starting a fire at McMillan’s home in Concord.

Mr. Ellison was arrested in 2018. The case was initially tried in 2021 but ended with the court declaring a mistrial after a third juror was excused.

The case was re-tried in April, 2022. The jury found Mr. Ellison guilty of second-degree murder.

McMillan’s death was investigated by the state’s Cold Case Unit.

Ellison has a long criminal history including 38 prior criminal convictions, according to state Attorney General John Formella’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)