CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has died after a fire broke out an an apartment building in Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Manchester Street around 6:30 p.m. learned that a person was trapped on the second floor, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Concord Fire Chief John Chisholm.

The first arriving crews reported intensive flames coming from the second floor and began efforts to extinguish the flames. Mutual aid assistance was requested, and firefighters from multiple surrounding communities responded. The fire was determined to be under control at approximately 8 p.m.

During a search of the building, a woman was found dead on the second floor. Her name has not been released.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm their cause and manner of death.

No other residents or firefighters were injured. Members of the American Red Cross have responded to the scene and are assisting multiple residents who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)