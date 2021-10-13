CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire fire crews rescued a person who fell about 20 feet down a storm drain near the Steeplegate Mall on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a person in the storm drain around 7 a.m. used hazardous materials meters to ensure there was enough oxygen in the confined space before a firefighter self-contained breathing apparatus reached the person with a fire department ladder, according to a statement.

The patient was able to ascend the ladder and refused to be taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)