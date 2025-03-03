CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Concord, New Hampshire community is mourning the death of 39-year-old firefighter Christopher “CJ” Girard.

In a statement, the department said it was with “profound sadness” that it announced Girard passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday evening after a brief illness.

“CJ is a beloved husband and father of two young children, whose pride and commitment to his family was evident every shift. He has served the City of Concord for seven years and has previous affiliations with Londonderry Fire and Pease International Airport Fire,” the statement read.

“CJ took immense pride in being on the top of his game. Whether it be his passion for the truck and joining the hazmat team like his father, or honing his EMS skills, or testing the hypothesis of the fastest and most efficient rescue techniques, he was constantly working on being the best firefighter he could be and held his peers to the same standard.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)