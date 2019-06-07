Concord, NH man accused of strangling wife

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a Concord, New Hampshire man is responsible for the death of his wife.

Police arrested 46-year-old William Argie on Friday in connection with the strangulation of his wife, 39-year-old Maureen Argie, according to a release issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

Officials say Argie is facing two counts of second degree murder for “causing the death of Maureen Argie by strangling and/or smothering her, and the other for recklessly causing the death of Maureen Argie, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by strangling and/or smothering her.”

Argie is due in Rockingham County Superior Court on June 10.

Maureen Argie’s death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)