CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his half-brother earlier this year, officials announced Monday.

Jesse James Sullivan, 31, has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 16 death of his half-brother, Zackary Sullivan, 19.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near 208 Gavins Falls Road around 7 p.m. found Zackary Sullivan suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck, according to the announcement.

Jesse James Sullivan is facing one count of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence for discarding the handgun that was used in the incident, officials said.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Concord Circuit Court.

