Concord, NH police arrest stabbing suspect on assault, drug charges

Jordan Patterson, 31, of Concord, New Hampshire. Courtesy Concord, New Hampshire Police Department.

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing assault and drug charges after police say he stabbed a man in the face earlier this month.

Jordan Patterson, 31, was arrested at the Comfort Inn on Hall Street Wednesday morning in connection with a June 17 stabbing on Greenwood Avenue that left a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head and face, according to Concord police.

Patterson, who was found hiding in a bathroom, was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of a large quantity of narcotics.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

