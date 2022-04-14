CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire are looking for a man who is accused of groping a woman last month.

Officers said a woman who works at Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt on Main Street told them the man touched her inappropriately around 6 p.m. on March 31.

He is said to be in his twenties, about 6 feet tall, with a mustache and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

