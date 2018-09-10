Concord, NH police drug suspect found slumped over in car

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who was found slumped over behind the wheel of her car in Concord Sunday morning is facing drug charges after police say they found a heroin-filled needle in the vehicle.

Officers attempting to wake up Melissa Clancy, 27, of Concord about 10:10 a.m. spotted a spoon, lighter and half-filled, uncapped hypodermic needle on her lap when she opened the door, according to Concord police.

Clancy was placed under arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.

