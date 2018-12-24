Concord, NH police hand out gifts on Christmas Eve

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire were busy handing out Christmas presents Monday to local residents.

“What we’re trying to do here is really just a little something, give a little back to the community, try to reach those folks that are in need at this time,” said Lt. John Thomas.

Officers are spreading holiday cheer throughout town by giving away gift cards and buying people groceries in what they’re calling “Operation Blue Elf.”

“It’s very emotional. It’s an emotional season. There’s a lot going on and this is just a good thing,” said Heather Grant, who is thankful for the department’s donations.

About two weeks ago, the department received $50,000 from an anonymous donor.

“It’s an incredible gesture, and I just think it speaks volumes about people’s integrity these days,” said Thomas. “There are people out there willing to do good things and to push it forward.”

Their only task was to give the money away to those who need it most.

The officers spent Monday morning surprising customers at local stores.

They also reached out individually to those having a hard time financially and others who have been the victims of crimes.

“You really do get to see the good in people and in turn they get to see us in a good light,” said Thomas.

Those on the receiving end of these acts of kindness say they’re very thankful, although not all that surprised.

“I mean, Concord is wonderful anyway, but when things like this happen, you just realize what a small town it really is and how wonderful the people really are,” said Nancy Keane.

