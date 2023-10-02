CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are asking the public for help after receiving a report of a man attempting to lure a 9-year-old girl into his vehicle.

The Concord Police Department said its investigation was launched after officers were first called in on Thursday, Sept. 28 around 4:15 p.m.

According to a news release, responding officers learned from the girl and her father that the 9 year old had been riding a bike on Fisherville Road when a male suspect approached and tried enticing her into entering his car.

Police were also provided a license plate of the suspected vehicle and, according to the department, were able to locate and interview a possible suspect.

As of Monday, Oct. 2, though, Concord PD said no arrests had been made in the case, and that the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident, which occurred near a Cumberland Farms at 47 Fisherville Rd., is asked to contact Detective Steve Hemming from the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600.

Those who wish to provide info anonymously can do so via the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.

