Concord, NH police searching for attempted murder suspect

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they believed was at a local hotel on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, authorities searched the Holiday Inn in Concord for Michael D. Ames, 35, of Concord, who is wanted on charges of attempt to commit second-degree murder, robbery, attempt to commit armed robbery, reckless conduct, and second-degree assault, according to Concord police.

Ames was not located and is still at large.

Authorities are warning that anyone who knows his location should avoid contact with him and call police immediately.

No additional information was immediately released.

