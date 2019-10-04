Concord, NH police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Brooklyn Chasse was last seen at her house on River Hill Avenue about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue below-shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing light-colored fleece pajama pants and a gray tank-top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 603-225-8600.

