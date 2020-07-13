Concord, NH police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.

Ashley Geschwindner, 14, was last seen at her home on July 11 around 10:30 p.m. She is described as being between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches, white and weighing about 115 pounds, according to police.

She has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and a faint mole over her top lip.

Ashley is said to be wearing black shorts, a red spaghetti strap tank top and brown sandals (similar to Birkenstocks), and carrying a gray nylon/string back sack.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of her in Farmington, Maine.

