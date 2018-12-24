CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Concord Police officers have been surprising shoppers as they seek to spend a generous anonymous donation.

The Concord Monitor reports that the police department got $50,000 a few weeks ago to spend however it wanted to benefit the community. Officers have been showing up at grocery stores, Target, Walmart and downtown restaurants giving away $25 and $50 gift cards. They’ve also brought gifts to the homes of crime victims.

The gesture made Pam Abbot, of Loudon, tear up in the pasta aisle at Market Basket. She says this is a hard time of year for many people, and the kindness made her day.

Chief Brad Osgood says officers planned to spend about half the money by Monday and will distribute the rest later when they see a need in the community.

