CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Residents in Concord, New Hampshire were out making last-minute purchases Wednesday night as mother nature was set to deliver an April snowstorm.

When all is said and done the storm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow in Concord and other parts of the Granite State. Many residents said they were ready to ring in spring, rather than shovel…

One resident said, “Oh more than ready. More than ready. We have a beautiful sunny day and then all of a sudden we have to deal with winter again.”

Another said when it comes to New England weather, be prepare for anything.

“It’s New England, it’s expected,” they said..

The snow isn’t expected to stick around with high temps in the 60s expected next week.

New Hampshire State Police have issued a warning for drivers, urging them to drive with caution.

