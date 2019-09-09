Concord officials halt evening activities at public parks due to EEE concerns

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Concord are closing public outdoor spaces to residents from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to concerns over Eastern Equine Encephalitis — the latest decision to restrict access to public spaces because of the virus.

Officials said “out of an abundance of caution” they will be closing public parks, playing fields and all other outdoor recreation areas from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. They are also urging private organizations to cancel outdoor activities in the evening.

In August, Methuen officials said public parks would be shut after 7 p.m. until Sept. 30 and after 6 p.m. until the first hard frost.

The closings have come as New England residents have become critically ill and died because of the mosquito-borne virus, which causes brain swelling. A 5-year-old girl from Sudbury remains in critical condition after testing positive for the virus and a 59-year-old Bay State woman died from EEE last month, and Rhode Island officials announced a person died of the disease today.

