CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Concord police are investigating reports they say may be linked to a troubling TikTok trend.

Officers were called to the intersection of Sudbury Road and Oxbow Lane around 4 p.m. Friday after a driver said she was hit in the face by an “unidentified projectile,” according to police.

The driver told authorities she pulled over and found a small, orange ball on her shirt, which she brushed off onto the ground. She was not hurt.

Just a few hours later, officers were again called to the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street shortly before 7 p.m. after a teenager said they were struck by a pellet.

A water-gel pellet was recovered and collected as evidence by investigators at the scene.

Both victims said they believed the pellets were shot out of an air-powered pellet gun.

Authorities said they believe these incidents may be related to a recent TikTok trend called the “Orbeez Challenge,” where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property.

“These incidents could cause serious injury and we’ve seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt,” Chief O’Connor said. “Anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.”

Anyone with any information is asked to give Concord police a call at 978-318-3407.

