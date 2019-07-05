Concord police ask for help identifying 3 car break-in suspects

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Concord police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of breaking into cars.

Credit cards were stolen out of a car at Walden Pond on Thursday, June 27 and out of a second car on Lexington Road three days later, according to police.

Since then the cards have been used at multiple businesses, including Target in Burlington and Walgreens in Woburn, police say.

Two of the suspects are described as short, possibly Hispanic men, potentially operating a white SUV with tinted windows and a New Hampshire license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Detective Kallie Koppenal at 978-505-3017 or email her at kkoppenal@concordma.gov.

Concord Police Seeking to Identify Suspects in Motor Vehicle Break-Ins https://t.co/LXEFoSSWd3 pic.twitter.com/PQLKOjofDZ — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) July 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)