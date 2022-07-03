Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a shooting that left one individual hospitalized, according to a statement by Concord Police.

Concord police have issued an arrest for 41-year-old Evan Hollins in connection with the shooting of another male individual that took place Saturday evening.

According to police, it is believed the two men knew each other and that there is no threat to the general public.

Hollins is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)