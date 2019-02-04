Concord police searching for suspect accused of forcing victim to drive around at knifepoint

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Concord police are searching for a Bedford man accused of breaking into a man’s house and forcing him at knifepoint to drive to locations in western Massachusetts and Connecticut on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion about 3:45 a.m. Monday spoke with a victim who said a man walked into his house in the early evening, held him at knifepoint, and then forced him to drive to locations in western Massachusetts and southern Connecticut, according to Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor.

The man said the suspect got out of his car in New Haven, Connecticut around midnight and then he returned home and called police.

The suspect, later identified as Julian Field, 24, is now wanted on charges of armed home invasion, kidnapping, armed assault on a person 60 years of age or older, armed assault in a dwelling, and armed burglary.

Field had previously been sought by Bedford police in connection with a disturbance in that town.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued out of Concord District Court.

Field, who is to be considered armed and dangerous, is believed to be in the Connecticut or New York City area.

Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 or Concord police at 978-318-3400.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the Concord Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 978-318-3407.

