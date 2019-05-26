CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Concord police are searching for two women accused of stealing cell phones from IM Wireless Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the Sudbury Road store around 3:15 p.m. spoke to a store employee who told them that two women had walked into the store, approached the Apple iPhone display and ripped two iPhone X phones away from the alarmed display, police said.

The women then allegedly ran out of the store and fled the area in a vehicle.

A search for the women proved unsuccessful.

One woman involved was estimated to be between 18 and 23 years old, with a short, heavy-set build. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket, tight-fitting blue pants and royal blue sneakers.

The second woman was also estimated to be between 18 and 23 years old, with a tall, athletic build. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with the word “Pink” written across the front, black tight-fitting pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 978-318-3400.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)