CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Concord Police Department made history when it staffed its first complete shift with women officers.

“We were all making jokes, it was the first time that it was like, what’s gonna happen if we do have to deal with a man? It’s gonna be completely different, it’s never happened before,” said Officer Leah Olansky.

The officers said they were happy to serve as role models for girls and women interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t see a ton of females in the profession,” said Officer Brianna Rudolph. “Now that I’m thinking about it, it is awesome.”

Six women currently work for the Concord Police Department. Officer Sylvia Toumayan was not staffing that historic shift, but has worked at the department for 26 years. She said she’s proud to be part of a new trend.

“It’s– how do I say this– about time,” she said. “We have really good, qualified females officers here who can do the job just as well as the males. Finally, with what’s going on with the world, we’re finally realizing women are empowered and can do whatever they want, whenever they want when they put their mind to it.”

