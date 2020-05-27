Concord police turning to the public for help identifying man accused of trespassing, vandalizing property

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Concord are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of trespassing on private property and vandalizing a rock wall.

The man is believed to have removed a “No trespassing” sign and damaged the wall surrounding a home on Monument Street Friday morning around 8:20 a.m., according to a release issued by the department.

The man was wearing a blue helmet, blue shirt, dark-colored shorts, and red gloves.

Video of the incident can be found here.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 978-314-3400.

