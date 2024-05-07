CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Public school officials in Concord are dealing with the aftermath of a “cyber security attack,” officials confirmed.

Concord Public Schools and Concord-Carlisle Regional School District Superintendent Laurie Hunter addressed the situation in a letter to school community members Sunday.

“As you know, we had network issues last week,” Hunter said. “It is clear now that we are victims of a cyber security attack that included a ransom file.”

“There are a lot of moving pieces, and information has been continually evolving,” Hunter continued.

Hunter said officials were working with outside teams including forensic experts, a legal team and the public school districts’ insurance provider.

District IT personnel were also working 18 hour days “to identify, contain and recover the system,” Hunter said.

Come Monday morning, Hunter said students and staff were set to return to “a clean network environment and upgraded security software that is being pushed out to all machines.”

Hunter said the malware in this attack only impacted PCs. Though the district’s central office was the most severely impacted, Hunter said cafeterias at Concord Middle School and Concord Carlisle High School would only take cash for snacks on Monday.

After recent efforts to respond to the attack, Hunter said all computer users in the school system would need to reset their passwords Monday.

“We know there is MCAS testing planned for Tuesday,” Hunter said. “We hope to have everything reliably in place by then.”

Hunter in her letter said officials also learned of a possible data breach. Though an investigation was ongoing as of Sunday, Hunter said there was no evidence of student data being compromised.

“I will again thank all of those who have worked tirelessly for days,” Hunter said. “As has always happened, everyone collaboratively rises to the challenge, and we work through it together.”

A public schools spokesperson shared Hunter’s letter with 7NEWS Tuesday morning. The spokesperson declined to comment further on the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)