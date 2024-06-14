WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded in Worcester Friday after concrete fell off an overpass that carries I-290 over a local road.

Worcester police in a post on X said the concrete fell onto Lincoln Street Friday morning. No one was hurt and there was no property damage, but the fallen concrete prompted traffic delays on the southwest side of Lincoln Street.

Police said traffic was detoured away from the area while crews worked to clean up the concrete.

The road had reopened as of around 12 p.m.

Police shared photos of the concrete and the underside of the I-290 overpass, showing a section of newly-exposed rebar on the bridge.

In a statement, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said any additional loose concrete would be removed and shielding would be reinstalled to the section of the bridge where the concrete fell.

The spokesperson said I-290 remained open in both directions and confirmed Lincoln Street reopened after crews completed cleanup efforts.

The spokesperson said a bridge inspection was underway as of Friday afternoon “to identify and investigate any further issues.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)