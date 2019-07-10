Concrete falls onto Methuen roadway after excavator on truck strikes bridge

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) – An excavator on a truck struck a bridge on Route 213 eastbound in Methuen, causing concrete to fall onto the roadway on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle, which exceeded the height limit for under the bridge, left behind damage to the structure.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation shut down one lane of travel as crews cleared debris from the scene.

The eastbound side of the highway will again be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning to allow Mass. DOT workers to make repairs to the bridge, a spokesperson for the department said.

Drivers must take Exit 3.

“This is a pretty heavy traveled area, this roadway,” Methuen police Lieutenant Ron Valliere said. “We are taking thousands of motorists that are going to be impacted by this and hopefully they’ll be able to have most of it rectified by the morning for a temporary [fix].”

Valliere said the bridge will hopefully be restored to its original condition by the Fall.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

This is a look at the truck on a trailer that hit a bridge on Rt 213 in Methuen. Caused damage to bridge and traffic for morning commuters. @7News pic.twitter.com/dowCfweKm6 — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) July 10, 2019

Wondering what all the traffic is about on 213 ? This AM, a commercial vehicle towing an excavator struck the Howe St bridge over 213. @MassStatePolice , #Methuen Police & @MassDOT on scene. The bridge will need repairs. Stay tuned for potential closures & detours! pic.twitter.com/CknDTgqBHK — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) July 10, 2019

