Concrete falls onto Methuen roadway after excavator on truck strikes bridge

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An excavator on a truck struck a bridge on Route 213 eastbound in Methuen, causing concrete to fall onto the roadway on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle, which exceeded the height limit for under the bridge, left behind damage to the structure.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation shut down one lane of travel as crews cleared debris from the scene.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

