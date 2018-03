NORTON, MA (WHDH) — A fast-moving fire broke out in a Norton condo complex Friday morning.

Police said everyone made it out the Norton Glen Road building safely with no injuries reported.

Fire departments from a number of towns were called in to help.

Fire knocked down at this condo unit in #Norton. No injuries, everyone made it out before crews arrived. Cause under investigation. #7News pic.twitter.com/7YD6yylrCc — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) March 30, 2018

