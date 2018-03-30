NORTON, MA (WHDH) — A fast-moving fire broke out Friday morning at a condo complex in Norton.

Police said everyone made it out of the building on Norton Glen Road safely. No injuries reported.

Fire departments from a number of towns were called in to help.

The fire spread through a crawl space, an attic, and then across the six-unit complex.

It appears the blaze was contained to the center units. The flames have since been knocked down.

Officials tell 7News that the complex did not have a working sprinkler system but that fire alarms did go off.

About two dozen people have been displaced. At least two units were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire knocked down at this condo unit in #Norton. No injuries, everyone made it out before crews arrived. Cause under investigation. #7News pic.twitter.com/7YD6yylrCc — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) March 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)