(WHDH) — A condo that recently sold in Florida takes the song “99 Bottles of Beer” to a whole new level.

The two-bedroom home is covered in floor-to-ceiling Budweiser cans.

The representative for the estate says the previous owner passed away this year.

He was a lifelong beer fan and started saving his cans when he moved into the condo in 1986.

It took him 16 years to cover his 815-square-foot home.

It’s unclear how much the condo actually sold for after a bidding war but the listing price was $100,000.

Budweiser tweeted that they’ll stock the fridge with beer if the new owners don’t replace the cans on the wall.

