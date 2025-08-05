Longtime 7NEWS reporter Byron Barnett passed away Sunday. He joined our newsroom in 1983 and spent 38 years covering thousands of stories New Englanders cared about. He retired in 2021.

For nearly 40 years when big news happened, Byron was there – from snowstorms to shocking courtroom dramas and moments that changed our world. He was at Cape Canaveral when Space Shuttle Challenger exploded and in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of Barack Obama as America’s first Black president. And Pats fans know he was often Bill Belichick’s most persistent questioner.

In a statement Byron’s family says “Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders who welcomed him into their lives. After facing cancer with unwavering courage, Byron passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family.”

If you’d like to leave a condolence message or memory of Byron please click here.

