‘Condom challenge’ is the latest, dangerous fad among teens

(WHDH) – Move over Tide Pods: another idiotic challenge is gaining popularity online.

The “Condom Challenge” is not only gross, it’s dangerous. Newsweek reports the idea is to inhale an unwrapped condom through your nose and pull it from your mouth.

Multiple videos on YouTube show teens and young adults snorting condoms. While it’s not poisonous like Tide Pods, this latest challenge still poses a health risk. According to Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of International Health at Johns Hopkins, a condom could become stuck in the nasal cavity or throat, and could cause choking.

Other than nasal sprays, “anything else that goes up your nose can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection,” Dr. Lee wrote in a recent Forbes column.

And though it is not exactly new, the challenge is spreading due to social media, which is why a class for parents in Texas aimed to educate adults to become more aware of what their kids are doing online.

“These days our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers. As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them,” Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist, told Fox 26.

