Condoms, cocktails, pizza: You can now buy a candle that smells like a one-night stand

A popular small business has created a four-layered candle that encapsulates the scents of a one-night stand with aromas of condoms, cocktails, pizza, and the cab ride home.

Flaming Crap, an England-based company, is now selling “The One Night Standle.”

“It’s safe to say it’s been a pretty bleak year on all fronts, and with social distancing – dating has been off the cards for many single people,” the company said in a news release. “This candle will take your senses right back to your pre-lockdown love life, so be prepared.”

The first layer of the candle is a pizza scent, followed by a fruit martini fragrance, a luscious latex aroma, and a final “new car smell” layer to capture that 3 a.m. cab ride home.

“This candle will remind you of your last swipe-right relationship and will probably last longer with a 30 hour burn time,” the company added.

The candles are said to be ethically made using vegan soy wax, and recycled labels and packaging.

They are available for purchase here.

