FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The state Department of Transportation responded this week after a Confederate flag was seen flying over a paving project on Route 2 in Fitchburg.

The flag was captured on camera in a video shared with 7NEWS. In addition to the flag, the video showed crews working in the area.

In a statement, MassDOT said a subcontractor from Bloomfield, Conn. displayed the flag while doing work.

“MassDOT prohibits the display of the confederate flag and similar paraphernalia and has informed the contractor that they will not be allowed to perform further work until steps are taken to remove the flag,” MassDOT said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)