Confirmed coronavirus cases rise within the Boston Police Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - The number of Boston Police Department employees who tested positive for the coronavirus continues to rise.

Nineteen members of the police force are infected with the virus, according to Boston police.

Three civilian employees of the department also have confirmed cases.

Boston police say they’re following proper protocol for dealing with the coronavirus.

Health officials announced Monday that Massachusetts has 5,752 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 56 virus-related deaths.

